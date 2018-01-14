TCA 2018: Hulu, George Clooney Team for ‘Catch-22’ Limited Series

Hulu will partner with George Clooney to produce a limited series based on the classic novelCatch-22, the network said during its Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The six-part series will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, with Clooney serving as executive producer along with Richard Brown, Steve Golin, Luke Davis and David Michôd, according to Hulu.

“Catch-22 is a rare story that has withstood the test of time, not only as a literary masterpiece, but as a story that still resonates in today’s political and social conversation,” said Stillerman. “These are exactly the types of stories we want to be programming at Hulu, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with George Clooney, Paramount TV and this phenomenal group of creatives to bring one of the most well-known books of all time to viewers in a way that has never been seen before.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.