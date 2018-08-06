TCA 2018: FX Tops TCA Awards

FX was the big winner at the TCA Awards, led by its drama series The Americans, according to the Television Critics Association.

FX took home four TCA Awards – which honor outstanding television performances in 13 categories – to lead all cable and broadcast networks as well as streaming services during an invitation-only ceremony hosted by comedian Robin Thede this past Saturday.

The network’s The Americans, which ended its six-season run on the network this past May, won three awards including Program of the Year and best drama show. NBC’s The Good Place won the award for best comedy, while BBC America’s Killing Eve was the top choice for Outstanding New Program.

Veteran TV star Rita Moreno (Netflix’s One Day At A Time) was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Friends won the coveted Heritage Award, according to the TCA.

The complete list of TCA Awards winners are as follows:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Keri Russell (THE AMERICANS, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan (THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN (CNN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: QUEER EYE (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: SESAME STREET (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: KILLING EVE (BBC America)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies And Miniseries: THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: THE AMERICANS (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: THE GOOD PLACE (NBC)

Program of the Year: THE AMERICANS (FX)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno

Heritage Award: FRIENDS (NBC)