TCA 2018: FX Orders ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC' to Series

FX has picked up Mayans MC to series, ordering a 10-episode first season of the drama from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, at TCA. The show, which is the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga, will premiere in 2018.



Read More: Complete Coverage of TCA



Sons of Anarchy was the highest-rated drama in FX history for seven seasons. The Mayans were recurring players throughout the show’s seven-year run.



“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Grad. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”



Related: FX Orders New Series From Producer Ryan Murphy



Mayans MC is set in a post-Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.



Mayans MC is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. The show stars Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.



Noberto Barba directed the pilot and will be an executive producer, with Sutter an executive producer and James a co-executive producer.



FX also set premiere dates for current series. Season two of Atlanta, called Atlanta Robbin’ Season, debuts March 1. Starring Donald Glover, who is also an executive producer, it shows a couple cousins working in the Atlanta music scene.



Trust, about John Paul Getty III, arrives March 25. And The Americans starts up March 28, the spy show’s sixth and final season.