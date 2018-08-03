TCA 2018: FX+ Now Available to All Subscribers

FX+, the commercial-free on-demand hub for new seasons of FX original series, plus nearly every original series in the network’s history, is now available to all FX subscribers for $5.99 per month.

Subscribers can upgrade to FX+ via FXNetworks.com and view via web, iOS and Android mobile devices and streaming media players such as Apple TV and Roku. Xfinity and Cox customers can continue to buy through their pay TV provider. This option to buy directly from FX, which just launched in beta, allows subscribers to get FX+ even if their cable, satellite, telco or virtual MVPD provider doesn’t yet offer FX+. Previously, only Xfinity and some Cox Contour subscribers had the opportunity to subscribe to FX+.

This way to access the service makes FX+ available to approximately 90 million subscribers in the United States.

On Aug. 10, the first three seasons of Fargo becomes available on FX+. Subscribers will also get early access to the premiere episode of Mayans M.C., a Sons of Anarchy spinoff, on Friday, Sept. 1, before its Sept. 4 TV debut.

In addition to offering complete in-season stacking rights to all of its current original series commercial free, FX Networks says it’s the first basic cable portfolio to offer every season of almost every title in its original series library.