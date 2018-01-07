TCA 2018: CW Moves ‘Dynasty’ to Fridays

Complete Coverage: 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour



The CW shared its midseason premiere dates at TCA, including for “rom-com-zom-dram” iZombie season premiering Feb. 26 and leading out of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. New comedy Life Sentence debuts Mar. 7, the final season of The Originals starts April 20 and The 100 kicks off April 24. It’s the fifth season of The 100. It airs after The Flash.



Life Sentence stars Lucy Hale. The show comes from Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and shows a young woman, played by Hale, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. She finds out that she’s not dying and learns to live with the choices she made when she thought she wouldn’t be long on Earth.



Life Sentence will lead out of Riverdale.



The CW’s rookie drama Dynasty moves to Fridays at 8 p.m. starting March 9.



The season finale of Jane the Virgin airs Friday, April 13. Black Lightning starts Jan. 16 and season one ends Tuesday, April 17.