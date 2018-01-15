TCA 2018: Crackle to Change Name to Sony Crackle

Pasadena, Calif. -- Ad-supported streaming service Crackle will change its name to include parent company Sony Entertainment as part of a company re-brand, the company announced Sunday during its Television Critics Association press tour session.



Eric Berger, Sony Pictures Television Networks executive VP, digital and Crackle general manager, said the new Sony Crackle brand will be fully rolled out in late Spring as part of a global effort to fully integrate Crackle’s portfolio of content rights.



“Our goal is to lean in on the power of what Sony stands for,” he said.



On the programming front, Crackle will delve into the supernatural drama genre with new scripted seriesThe Butcher. The series, executive produced by Douglas Urbanski and Gary Oldman, follows a Los Angeles homicide detective seeking to hunt down and kill an alien serial killer, according to the network.



