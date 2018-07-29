TCA 2018: Cindy Holland: Netflix ‘Proud’ of Emmy Nominations

Complete Coverage: 2018 TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — While Netflix is proud of its industry-leading 112 Emmy nominations, the streaming service's main focus continues to be providing its subscribers with quality programming fare, Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland told TV critics Sunday.

“We’re really proud of the nominations because it’s a reflection of all the artists’ hard work at honing their craft,” Holland said of the streaming service’s record Emmy nods during Netflix’s Television Critics Association summer press tour session. “It’s a nice added bonus for us as a company, but our focus is creating great programming.”

Holland would not give many details revolving around several of the streaming service’s shows, including potential returns of such series as Master of None and Arrested Development, nor would she reveal Netflix’s plans to develop series with former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

She also wouldn’t reveal a premiere date for the sixth and final season of House Of Cards, but did say Netflix had always planned the show’s sixth season to be its last.

"We're really proud of the show and we think it's a fitting end," Holland said.

Holland also addressed the service’s cancellation of series Everything Sucks!, adding that the show did not generate the audience necessary to justify the costs of producing a second season.

“We take the cancellation decision as personally as anyone,” she said. “It had a passionate and good audience coming in, but what we were finding is that there were far fewer people than average that were completing the season …. the audience size just wasn’t there.”