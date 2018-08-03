TCA 2018: Chris Rock Is on Board for Season Four of ‘Fargo’

Season four of FX hit drama Fargo will feature Chris Rock. The new season depicts a pair of what FX is calling “great American migrations”—southern Europeans to the U.S., and African-Americans leaving the south. Says FX, “In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.”

Rock plays the head of one family, who has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must raise his foe’s son. FX says, “It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads.”

“I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with Noah,” said Rock.

John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the Fargo news at TCA in Beverly Hills. Season four arrives in 2019.

Noah Hawley leads the Fargo creative team, which includes executive producers Joel and Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron.

Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television the lead studio and international distributor.

Rock was an executive producer on FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell. The comedian’s film work includes writing, directing and starring in Top Five, I Think I Love My Wife and Head of State.

Rock hosted the 2016 Academy Awards.