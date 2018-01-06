TCA 2018: CBS Renews ‘Young Sheldon’

Complete Coverage: 2018 TCA Summer Press Tour



CBS has picked up a second season of Young Sheldon, the network announced Saturday.



Young Sheldon, a spinoff of the network’s popular Big Bang Theory, has averaged a 3.3 among adults 18-49, a 4.9 among adults 25-54 and 16.17 million viewers, according to the network.



“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”



The show comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.