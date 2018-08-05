TCA 2018: CBS Committed to ‘Collaborative, Inclusive, Safe’ Workplace, Says Kahl

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, addressed the challenges at the network, where chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has been named in sexual misconduct allegations.

“Obviously it’s been a tough week at CBS,” said Kahl, who called Moonves “an excellent boss and a mentor for a long time.”

While some wondered if CBS would cancel its TCA press tour showing amidst Moonves’ issues, Kahl said the network owed it to its producers, actors, writers and crew to show up. “They’ve worked incredibly hard and I think they deserve our best efforts,” he said.

Kahl stressed that CBS Entertainment is “committed to a collaborative, inclusive and safe workplace.”

“I’m not saying we’re perfect,” he added. “There’s always room for improvement.”

Kahl said the company “respects the voices that come forward” with allegations. “All allegations need to be, and are being, taken seriously. “

When the floor opened up for questions, most related to Moonves and the workplace culture at CBS, Kahl stressed that he was “limited” in what he could talk about.

Kahl said he is proud of the network’s efforts to be more diverse on both sides of the camera, a point that former entertainment chief Glenn Geller took heat for at TCA in 2016. He said 61% of CBS executives, VP level or higher, are female.

Kahl said there’s “absolutely no slowdown” in terms of people bringing their projects to CBS.

“I believe our sets and our shows are great places to work,” he said.