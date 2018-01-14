TCA 2018: AMC Sets April Date for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Pasadena, Calif--AMC will return its zombie-themed seriesFear the Walking Deadon April 15, the network announced during its Television Critics Association winter press tour session.



Season four of the prequel toThe Walking Dead will feature the first crossover character between the the shows in Morgan Jones, played by actor Lennie James. The series is executive produced by Scott Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.



The announcement comes on the heels ofAMC’s renewal ofThe Walking Deadfor a ninth season.



AMC also announced the premiere date for new original seriesMcMafia(Feb. 26). Immediately after its premiere, the entire first season of the series will be available on the network’s AMC Premiere premium service, according to AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios President Charlie Collier.



Also getting premiere dates are AMC’s new horror seriesThe Terror(March 26); its original specialJames Cameron’s Story Of Science Fiction(April 30), as well as returning seriesInto The Badlands (April 22).