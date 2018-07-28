TCA 2018: AMC Renews ‘Better Call Saul,’ 'Fear the Walking Dead’

AMC has renewed scripted series Better Call Saul and Fear the Walking Dead, the network said Saturday during its Television Critics Association summer press tour session.

Better Call Saul, which stars Bob Odenkirk, will return for a fifth season, according to AMC president and general manager Charlie Collier. The Mad Men spinoff will launch its fourth season Aug. 8.

The Walking Dead prequel Fear the Walking Deadwill return for a fifth season in 2019, while freshman crime series McMafia will return for a sophomore campaign, said network officials.