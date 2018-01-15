TCA 2018: A&E Sets March Marcia Clark Docuseries

Pasadena, Calif. -- A&E will partner with renown prosecutor and former defense attorney Marcia Clark for a new docuseries that delves into some of America's most shocking unsolved crimes, the network announced during the Television Critics Association winter press tour session.



The seven-part series,Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48,will debut March 29 and will examine the first 48 hours after a specific case to reveal new angles and unravel enduring mysteries, network officials said. The first episode will examine the infamous Casey Anthony murder case.



Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48is produced by ITV Entertainment. The executive producers are David Eilenberg, Jason Carey, C. Russell Muth and Marcia Clark.



For the full story, go to multichannel.com.