TCA 2010: Showtime Orders 'The Borgias,' 'Episodes'

TCA: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press TourShowtime announced two new series orders at the Television

Critics Association press tour Jan. 9 in Pasadena,

Calif. The pay-TV network will follow up its

hit dynasty drama The Tudors with

another, The Borgias, said Showtime

Networks President of Entertainment Robert Greenblatt, and has picked up new

comedy series Episodes, starring Matt

LeBlanc.

The network has ordered 10 episodes of The

Borgias, about the infamous Italian Renaissance clan. It is slated to go

into production this spring for a 2011 debut.

Jeremy Irons stars as the patriarch in the project; Neil Jordan will create and

executive produce. Michael Hirst, the creative force behind The Tudors, will write and executive

produce. Much like The Tudors, The Borgias will be a Canadian-European

Treaty co-production.

Greenblatt also screened a teaser clip for Episodes,

an inside-Hollywood comedy. He said 10 episodes of this series also have been

ordered. It follows the bungled process of a fictional hit show from abroad

being adapted in the U.S, where LeBlanc is cast as the star.