TCA 2010: Showtime Orders 'The Borgias,' 'Episodes'
TCA: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press TourShowtime announced two new series orders at the Television
Critics Association press tour Jan. 9 in Pasadena,
Calif. The pay-TV network will follow up its
hit dynasty drama The Tudors with
another, The Borgias, said Showtime
Networks President of Entertainment Robert Greenblatt, and has picked up new
comedy series Episodes, starring Matt
LeBlanc.
The network has ordered 10 episodes of The
Borgias, about the infamous Italian Renaissance clan. It is slated to go
into production this spring for a 2011 debut.
Jeremy Irons stars as the patriarch in the project; Neil Jordan will create and
executive produce. Michael Hirst, the creative force behind The Tudors, will write and executive
produce. Much like The Tudors, The Borgias will be a Canadian-European
Treaty co-production.
Greenblatt also screened a teaser clip for Episodes,
an inside-Hollywood comedy. He said 10 episodes of this series also have been
ordered. It follows the bungled process of a fictional hit show from abroad
being adapted in the U.S, where LeBlanc is cast as the star.
