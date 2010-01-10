Trending

TCA 2010: NBC Greenlights Pilots

By

TCA 2010: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press Tour

NBC, looking to quickly fill the 10 p.m. timeslot now made available
with the departure of The Jay Leno Show,
has greenlit a handful of pilots that will be contenders for the 2010-11
season.

Peacock is returning to the David E. Kelley business.
Prolific writer-producer, who teamed with the network on L.A. Law in the late 1980s and early '90s, is returning to the
legal fold with Kindreds. Skein
follows an ex-patent lawyer and his associates who form a new law practice.
Warner Bros. Television produces with David E. Kelly Prods.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who currently has eight shows on the air
and has been a huge profit center for CBS with a slew of procedurals, brings
another one to NBC with Chase. Skein
highlight a group of U.S.
marshals who patrol the Southwest. Warner Bros Television produces with Jerry
Bruckheimer Prods.

The Event goes the
sci-fi route as the everyman lead character uncovers mysterious circumstances
that are part of a larger mystery. Universal Media Studios produces. Steve
Stark is exec producer.

Click here for the full article on Variety.com (registration
required).