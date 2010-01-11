TCA 2010: Fox Orders Second Season of ‘Glee'
TCA 2010: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press Tour
Fox's rookie hit Glee will return in fall 2010 for a second season, Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly announced Jan. 11. The series will also be holding open auditions in a search for three new cast members in February and chronicling the search in a muli-part special leading up to the season two premiere.
"We've loved Glee ever since it was a pilot script," said Reilly in a statement. "It's been an incredible thrill to watch the show take root and see audiences embrace these characters in such a huge way this season."
The show was a cross-platform success for Fox this season, with two certified gold records, more than four million songs downloaded and ending in the fall on a high note with a season-high 3.6/9 rating. It's also receiving critical acclaim, with four Golden Globe nominations and was named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 TV programs of the year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.