TCA 2010: Fox Orders Second Season of ‘Glee'

Fox's rookie hit Glee will return in fall 2010 for a second season, Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly announced Jan. 11. The series will also be holding open auditions in a search for three new cast members in February and chronicling the search in a muli-part special leading up to the season two premiere.

"We've loved Glee ever since it was a pilot script," said Reilly in a statement. "It's been an incredible thrill to watch the show take root and see audiences embrace these characters in such a huge way this season."

The show was a cross-platform success for Fox this season, with two certified gold records, more than four million songs downloaded and ending in the fall on a high note with a season-high 3.6/9 rating. It's also receiving critical acclaim, with four Golden Globe nominations and was named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 TV programs of the year.