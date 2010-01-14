TCA 2010: Discovery-Hasbro Network Now "The Hub"

TCA 2010: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press Tour

The Discovery-Hasbro joint venture network has a name. The

new network, which will take over the channel space occupied by Discovery Kids in 60 million homes,

will be called The Hub, and will launch in fall 2010.

Among the programs at launch will be shows based on the

Transformers, My Little Pony and G.I. Joe franchises.

It will also have Discovery Kids holdovers Adventure Camp and Flight 29 Down. Discovery says it hopes to develop a broad range of programming, from comedies and animated shows to live action and game shows.

It will also have a major online presence at Hubworld.com, which will feature clips, interactive features and games.

Discovery says the network's target audience will be 6-12

year-old kids and their families.

Margaret Loesch has been leadingthe channel since June, and has been busy staffing up the network.

"A hub is a place where great things come together-and that is precisely what The Hub network will be when it launches," said Loesch. "The Hub will be a fun and transformative destination that brings kids and their families together by presenting clever stories and engaging characters."