TCA 2010: Dana Carvey Plots TV Comeback

TCA 2010: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press Tour

Dana Carvey is plotting a TV comeback, partnering with scribe-turned-TV host Spike Feresten to develop and star in a new sketch comedy series for Fox.

Fox has picked up a half-hour pilot presentation for the as-yet unnamed Carvey/Feresten project, which will shoot next month. Brillstein Entertainment Partners is producing.

Click here for the full article on Variety.com (registration required).