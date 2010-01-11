TCA 2010: Dana Carvey Plots TV Comeback
Dana Carvey is plotting a TV comeback, partnering with scribe-turned-TV host Spike Feresten to develop and star in a new sketch comedy series for Fox.
Fox has picked up a half-hour pilot presentation for the as-yet unnamed Carvey/Feresten project, which will shoot next month. Brillstein Entertainment Partners is producing.
