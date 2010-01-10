TCA 2010: Bravo Builds Slate By 20%

TCA 2010: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press Tour

Looking to continue its Nielsen momentum with adults and

women 18 to 49, Bravo will expand its lineup by another 20% in 2010.

Bravo executive vice president and general manager Frances

Berwick, who said the network has registered 17% consecutives quarters of

year-over-year growth among adults 18 to 49, announced the pick-up of a pair of

docuseries, while outlining the starting dates for a slew of returning series

at the TCA winter press tour.

"Bravo continues to grow our highly engaged audience,

powered by the network's signature characters, talented experts and their

aspirational lifestyles," said Berwick. "Developing shows around

these addictive personalities is the secret sauce in allowing us to nearly

double our original hours over the past three years, and to feed that passion

across all consumer touchpoints."

Bravo has ordered Bethenny's Getting Married, giving

viewers a deeper look at the breakout star from The Real Housewives of New

York City. Viewers will follow the outspoken New York City socialite as she juggles her

love life, plans a wedding and prepares for baby, while managing her busy

schedule and career as a natural foods chef. In between, she's writing a pair

of books on healthy living.

Meanwhile, Bravo is also bringing back elite gym trainer

Jackie Warner to Work Out again. In ThisIntervention With Jackie

Warner, Bravo will show Warner kicking butt and inspiring her overweight

clients to make drastic lifestyle changes.

Bravo also confirmed new season orders for a third season of

celebrity stylings with The Rachel Zoe Project; a sixth season of

two-time Emmy-winner Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List; a fourth

season of real-estate docuseries Flipping Out; and a third season of The

Real Housewives of Atlanta, the network's highest-rated Real Housewives franchise.

Also on tap are new seasons of: The Millionaire

Matchmaker on Jan. 19 at 10 p.m.; Shear Genius on Feb. 3 at 11 p.m.;

and The Real Housewives of New York

City on March 4 at 10 p.m.; and Top Chef

Masters on April 7 at 11 p.m.

New shows include a look at the world of high-powered public

relations with Kell On Earth on Feb. 1 at 10 p.m.; a docuseries about

the husband-and-wife design team of Robert and Cortney Novogratz, 9 By

Design on April 5 at 10 p.m.; Double Exposure, which follows

photographers Markus Klinko and Indrani, starting in April; Top Chef: Just

Desserts, another spin-off for the popular franchise; and Work of Art:

Next Great Artists, a competition series for contemporary artists, in June.