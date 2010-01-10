TCA 2010: Bravo Builds Slate By 20%
TCA 2010: Complete Coverage of the Winter Press Tour
Looking to continue its Nielsen momentum with adults and
women 18 to 49, Bravo will expand its lineup by another 20% in 2010.
Bravo executive vice president and general manager Frances
Berwick, who said the network has registered 17% consecutives quarters of
year-over-year growth among adults 18 to 49, announced the pick-up of a pair of
docuseries, while outlining the starting dates for a slew of returning series
at the TCA winter press tour.
"Bravo continues to grow our highly engaged audience,
powered by the network's signature characters, talented experts and their
aspirational lifestyles," said Berwick. "Developing shows around
these addictive personalities is the secret sauce in allowing us to nearly
double our original hours over the past three years, and to feed that passion
across all consumer touchpoints."
Bravo has ordered Bethenny's Getting Married, giving
viewers a deeper look at the breakout star from The Real Housewives of New
York City. Viewers will follow the outspoken New York City socialite as she juggles her
love life, plans a wedding and prepares for baby, while managing her busy
schedule and career as a natural foods chef. In between, she's writing a pair
of books on healthy living.
Meanwhile, Bravo is also bringing back elite gym trainer
Jackie Warner to Work Out again. In ThisIntervention With Jackie
Warner, Bravo will show Warner kicking butt and inspiring her overweight
clients to make drastic lifestyle changes.
Bravo also confirmed new season orders for a third season of
celebrity stylings with The Rachel Zoe Project; a sixth season of
two-time Emmy-winner Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List; a fourth
season of real-estate docuseries Flipping Out; and a third season of The
Real Housewives of Atlanta, the network's highest-rated Real Housewives franchise.
Also on tap are new seasons of: The Millionaire
Matchmaker on Jan. 19 at 10 p.m.; Shear Genius on Feb. 3 at 11 p.m.;
and The Real Housewives of New York
City on March 4 at 10 p.m.; and Top Chef
Masters on April 7 at 11 p.m.
New shows include a look at the world of high-powered public
relations with Kell On Earth on Feb. 1 at 10 p.m.; a docuseries about
the husband-and-wife design team of Robert and Cortney Novogratz, 9 By
Design on April 5 at 10 p.m.; Double Exposure, which follows
photographers Markus Klinko and Indrani, starting in April; Top Chef: Just
Desserts, another spin-off for the popular franchise; and Work of Art:
Next Great Artists, a competition series for contemporary artists, in June.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.