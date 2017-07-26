TCA 17: HBO's Casey Bloys Admits Mistake With 'Confederate' Announcement

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — HBO programming president Casey Bloys was on the hot seat Wednesday at the network's TCA summer press tour session as TV critics peppered the executive with questions about the network’s controversial new seriesConfederate.



The series, which will be produced byGame Of Thronesshowrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and will depict what the nation would look like if the South had won the Civil War, announced earlier this month drew initial backlash from critics concerned about how the issue of race and slavery in particular would be portrayed.



Bloys said the network’s decision to announce the show via a press release without any context from the producers was “misguided” and should have been handled differently.



“if I had to do it over again I would have let the producers sit and talk about it,” Bloys said. “The key to all of this is the context and hearing from the creators. All we can do is ask people to judge the final product rather than what it could be or might be.”



For the full story go to multichannel.com.