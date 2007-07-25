TBS.com Streams Barry Bonds' At-Bats

MLB.com will pinch hit for TBS so it can keep its Web surfers up on Barry Bonds' march toward Hank Aaron's career home run record.

TBS.com, simulcasting an MLB.com stream, will provide free, live coverage of the San Francisco Giants slugger's at-bats in each game until he breaks the record.

At 753 homers, Bonds is two short of tying and another short of breaking Aaron's 755 mark. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, the Giants face the Braves, coincidentally the team Aaron played for when he set the record.

TBS, the cable net, is carrying the games.