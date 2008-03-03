TBS Unveils Development Slate

TBS unveiled its development slate Monday, confirming that The Bill Engvall Show, Frank TV and My Boys will return for new seasons and previewing shows under development.

Among the shows being worked on are a so-far-unnamed series from Elaine Posem and Betty Thomas based on the memoir Naked on the Page: The Misadventures of My Unmarried Midlife. As-yet-untitled shows by Dave Caplan of The Drew Carey Show and Brian Hargrove of Titus are also on the slate.

TBS ordered a pilot presentation for a remake of kitschy game show The Match Game from FremantleMedia North America. The remake will pit contestants against celebrities in the network’s biggest foray into the world of game shows.

Stay Tooned follows three animated “viewers” channel-surfing, ala Comedy Central show Shorties Watching Shorties.

On the late-night front, the network is working with The Jim Henson Co. on developing a new show featuring the signature muppets, as well as a sketch-comedy show with comedian Robert Townsend.

Finally, Unmade is about a family of mobsters looking to go legit.

TBS did not give any information about firm pickups or premiere dates for the series.