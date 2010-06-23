TBS Turns 'Despicable' to Promote Universal Film
Computer
generated characters from the new movie Despicable Me will be popping up all
over TBS for the next few weeks as part of an ad deal between the Turner
Broadcasting channel and Universal Pictures.
The
promotion begins June 24 with a sponsored episode of TBS's Movie Extra. A
second Movie Extra will air July 1.
Movie
& a Makeover on June 26 will feature cast interviews and behind-the-scenes
footage from Despicable Me.
Next
week, characters from the film will be featured in the "tbs breakroom," part of a
branding campaign that employs a fictional network headquarters.
Several
characters from the movie will also appear in promotion spots airing during
TBS's 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. lineup of comedies.
Despicable
Me, which stars The Office's Steve Carell, will also be sponsoring episodes of The Office and Neighbors from Hell
in primetime, and on July 1, Lopez Tonight will include a sneak peek at the
film.
"Universal
is thrilled that TBS trusted us to integrate its properties and logo with our
inaugural 3D CGI feature," said Annah Zafrani, Vice President of
Media Promotions, Universal Pictures. "We know this type of movie
studio integration has never been done in the history of the network, and it's
terrific that Despicable Me is a key partner in one of the most innovative
theatrical promotions that TBS has ever engaged in."
"Despicable
Me" opens July 9.
