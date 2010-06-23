TBS Turns 'Despicable' to Promote Universal Film

Computer

generated characters from the new movie Despicable Me will be popping up all

over TBS for the next few weeks as part of an ad deal between the Turner

Broadcasting channel and Universal Pictures.

The

promotion begins June 24 with a sponsored episode of TBS's Movie Extra. A

second Movie Extra will air July 1.

Movie

& a Makeover on June 26 will feature cast interviews and behind-the-scenes

footage from Despicable Me.

Next

week, characters from the film will be featured in the "tbs breakroom," part of a

branding campaign that employs a fictional network headquarters.

Several

characters from the movie will also appear in promotion spots airing during

TBS's 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. lineup of comedies.

Despicable

Me, which stars The Office's Steve Carell, will also be sponsoring episodes of The Office and Neighbors from Hell

in primetime, and on July 1, Lopez Tonight will include a sneak peek at the

film.

"Universal

is thrilled that TBS trusted us to integrate its properties and logo with our

inaugural 3D CGI feature," said Annah Zafrani, Vice President of

Media Promotions, Universal Pictures. "We know this type of movie

studio integration has never been done in the history of the network, and it's

terrific that Despicable Me is a key partner in one of the most innovative

theatrical promotions that TBS has ever engaged in."

"Despicable

Me" opens July 9.