TBS Tops NAACP Image Awards Nominations

TBS garnered the lion's share of the cable industry's NAACP Image Awards nominations, announced Wednesday.

The

"very funny" network led all cable network nominations with 11,

followed by Lifetime Movie Network, which drew 10 nods. Overall 19 cable

networks drew acknowledgements from The NAACP Image Awards, which honor

multicultural excellence in television, music and movies.

TBS comedy Tyler Perry's House Of Payne

drew nominations in all five comedy categories, including best comedy

series where it will look to defend last year's win against TBS series Are We There Yet?, NBC's 30 Rock, Fox's Glee and ABC's Modern Family.



