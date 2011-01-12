TBS Tops NAACP Image Awards Nominations
TBS garnered the lion's share of the cable industry's NAACP Image Awards nominations, announced Wednesday.
The
"very funny" network led all cable network nominations with 11,
followed by Lifetime Movie Network, which drew 10 nods. Overall 19 cable
networks drew acknowledgements from The NAACP Image Awards, which honor
multicultural excellence in television, music and movies.
TBS comedy Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
drew nominations in all five comedy categories, including best comedy
series where it will look to defend last year's win against TBS series Are We There Yet?, NBC's 30 Rock, Fox's Glee and ABC's Modern Family.
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.