TBS, TNT, truTV to Simulcast iHeartRadio Music Awards

Turner Broadcasting announced Monday it has inked a multi-year deal with iHeartMedia for TBS, TNT and truTV to simulcast the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

iHeartMedia radio stations and Turner and iHeartRadio digital platforms will broadcast the annual live music event as well as the three networks.

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held April 3, airing between TBS’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four and Championship games.

"The iHeartRadio Music Awards has quickly established itself as a unique live event – an awards show for the digital age that brings together millions of music fans globally," said Kevin Reilly, president of TBS and TNT, chief creative officer for Turner Entertainment. "This multi-platform celebration will complement a spring packed with big live event music, entertainment and sports programming across our networks.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards launched in 2014 and is a three-hour event featuring live musical performances.