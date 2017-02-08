TBS & TNT Name Havey Brand Creative Director

Bret Havey has been promoted to senior VP, brand creative director at Turner’s TBS & TNT.

Havey—who had been VP, creative director for TBS—oversees all on-air promotions and creative initiatives for the two networks.

"Over the past year, Bret has been instrumental in bringing TBS's brand evolution to life through the network's unique look and on-air creative," said Michael Engleman, executive VP of entertainment marketing and brand innovation for TBS and TNT. "As both TBS and TNT continue to evolve, he will play a key role in keeping our multiplatform brands fresh and relevant through innovative, forward-thinking creative."

Havey joined Turner in 2005. He came to TBS from ABC Family. He previously worked on projects for cable networks including CNN, HBO, USA, Oxygen, G4 and Discovery.