TBS, Tiffany Haddish to Launch ‘Friday Night Vibes’ Block of Inclusive Films

TBS has partnered with Tiffany Haddish to offer a weekly Friday-night package of movies with diverse and inclusive themes, the network announced during WarnerMedia's upfront presentation Wednesday.

Friday Night Vibes, hosted by Haddish, will debut June 18 and will feature comedy, action and culturally significant films that are inclusive of diverse voices, said the network. The movie block will launch with boxing-themed action films Creed and Creed 2.

Along with the movies, Friday Night Vibes will feature celebrity interviews and musical performances, with Haddish guiding viewers through special behind-the-scenes moments and authentic conversation. Friday Night Vibes will be executive produced by Reginald Hudlin, Phil Gurin and Byron Phillips.

In other WarnerMedia upfront news, WarnerMedia has renewed TBS’ competition series Wipeout and comedy series Chad, as well as truTV’s Fast Foodies.

• TNT will debut the fifth season of Animal Kingdom on July 11 while TBS premieres the third season of Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail on July 13.

• TruTV will debut the ninth season of Impractical Jokers on July 8, a week after the network debuts two specials based on the comedy series — Impractical Jokers Awards Show and Impractical Jokers: The Movie. The network will also premiere Backyard Bar Wars beginning July 8.

