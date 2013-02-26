TBS to Test Late-Night Entry With Pete Holmes

TBS is filling out its late-night lineup, on Tuesday

announcing a four-week test run of a new untitled comedy series starring

comedian Pete Holmes after Conan this

fall.

The half-hour series will air Monday through Thursday at

midnight and be taped before a live studio audience, featuring sketches, short

films, live comedy, field pieces and in-studio guests. Conan O'Brien will

executive produce the series through his Conanco LLC banner along with Jeff

Ross, David Kissinger, Nick Bernstein and Dave Rath.

Holmes hosts the You

Made It Weird podcast, which has received almost six million downloads,

starred in a series of Batman parodies on CollegeHumor and provides the voice

of the e*trade baby.

The post-Conan

slot has been empty of original programming since TBS pulled the plug on George

Lopez's talker Lopez Tonight in

August 2011.