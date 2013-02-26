TBS to Test Late-Night Entry With Pete Holmes
TBS is filling out its late-night lineup, on Tuesday
announcing a four-week test run of a new untitled comedy series starring
comedian Pete Holmes after Conan this
fall.
The half-hour series will air Monday through Thursday at
midnight and be taped before a live studio audience, featuring sketches, short
films, live comedy, field pieces and in-studio guests. Conan O'Brien will
executive produce the series through his Conanco LLC banner along with Jeff
Ross, David Kissinger, Nick Bernstein and Dave Rath.
Holmes hosts the You
Made It Weird podcast, which has received almost six million downloads,
starred in a series of Batman parodies on CollegeHumor and provides the voice
of the e*trade baby.
The post-Conan
slot has been empty of original programming since TBS pulled the plug on George
Lopez's talker Lopez Tonight in
August 2011.
