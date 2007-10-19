TBS Taking House of Payne Mobile

Special “mobisodes” of TBS’ Tyler Perry’s House of Payne will launch on Verizon Communications’ V CAST Mobile TV video service.

The one- to three-minute episodes will be available on TBS’ Very Funny Channel and, according to the network. are designed to promote the show and engage potential viewers. So far, 10 of the mobisodes have been produced, with additional ones possible depending on their reception with viewers.

TBS currently streams clips from many of its syndication shows on V CAST, including Seinfeld, Family Guy and Everybody Loves Raymond. The network also uses the service to promote original programming, such as with House of Payne or the forthcoming Frank TV.