TBS' 'Sullivan & Son' Draws 2.5 Million Patrons

TBS' new comedy, Sullivan & Son, premiered Thursday to 2.5 million viewers.

That was about the same that the network's other new comedy, Menat Work, premiered to on May 24 (2.6 million). The Steve Byrne starrer also netted 1.3 million adults 18-49 and 612,000 A18-34. A second episode averaged 2 million total viewers, 1 million in A18-49 and 456,000 A18-34.

Sullivan & Son stars Byrne as a corporate attorney who takes over his parents' struggling bar.