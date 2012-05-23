TBS Strikes Deal to Bring DumbDumb Shorts to Facebook

TBS

and Facebook have reached a distribution agreement that will extend the

cabler's distribution plan for DumbDumb digital comedy shorts.

Earlier

this month, the cabler entered into an exclusive agreement with

DumbDumb, the advertising and digital production company from actors

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, in partnership with Ben Silverman's

multimedia studio Electus. The initial agreement between Turner and

Electus called for DumbDumb to produce up to six short-form comedy

videos for TBS.com, each featuring a sponsor's brand integration and the

DumbDumb stable of comedic stars.

"As

consumer viewing habits have changed, and advertisers look to integrate

within sharable and entertaining media, we are very pleased to announce

TBS's partnership with Facebook for DumbDumb branded content," said

Donna Speciale, president of Turner Entertainment and Young Adults Ad

Sales. "We are not just talking the talk about innovation; we are

actively developing ways for our advertisers to creatively immerse their

brands through a multi-screen approach that delivers great video to an

engaged and interested audience on Facebook."

"Through

this partnership with TBS for DumbDumb content, Facebook will not only

help brands distribute and promote their content across the platform,

but through social engagement will drive consumption of that content,"

said Carolyn Everson, VP, global marketing solutions at Facebook.

Click here for a video introduction to DumbDumb.