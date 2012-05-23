TBS Strikes Deal to Bring DumbDumb Shorts to Facebook
TBS
and Facebook have reached a distribution agreement that will extend the
cabler's distribution plan for DumbDumb digital comedy shorts.
Earlier
this month, the cabler entered into an exclusive agreement with
DumbDumb, the advertising and digital production company from actors
Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, in partnership with Ben Silverman's
multimedia studio Electus. The initial agreement between Turner and
Electus called for DumbDumb to produce up to six short-form comedy
videos for TBS.com, each featuring a sponsor's brand integration and the
DumbDumb stable of comedic stars.
"As
consumer viewing habits have changed, and advertisers look to integrate
within sharable and entertaining media, we are very pleased to announce
TBS's partnership with Facebook for DumbDumb branded content," said
Donna Speciale, president of Turner Entertainment and Young Adults Ad
Sales. "We are not just talking the talk about innovation; we are
actively developing ways for our advertisers to creatively immerse their
brands through a multi-screen approach that delivers great video to an
engaged and interested audience on Facebook."
"Through
this partnership with TBS for DumbDumb content, Facebook will not only
help brands distribute and promote their content across the platform,
but through social engagement will drive consumption of that content,"
said Carolyn Everson, VP, global marketing solutions at Facebook.
Click here for a video introduction to DumbDumb.
