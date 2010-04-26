TBS Slates Latest Microseries
By Alex Weprin
TBS has slated its next microseries, Gillian In Georgia.
The series' feature prominent advertiser placement, and run during commercial
pods of TBS shows in lieu of a traditional commercial break.
For Gillian In Georgia, Chevy Malibu is the
presenting sponsor, and will be incorporated into the plotline. The series
follows New Yorker Gillian visiting her family in a small Georgia town. When her sister gets
hurt, Gillian steps in to fill her shoes until she recovers.
The microseries will premiere during Tyler Perry's Meet
The Browns April 28. Two new episodes will air every Wednesday for five
weeks, and will be available online after their airings.
"We continue to develop strong, diverse platforms that
amplify brands like Chevy Malibu to a multicultural audience with significant
reach and relevance," Linda Yaccarino, executive VP and chief operating officer
of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales/Marketing and Acquisitions. "Meet the
Browns continues to deliver the strongest African-American audience on
television, and what better environment to feature this content and highlight
the Chevy Malibu brand."
