TBS Slates Latest Microseries

TBS has slated its next microseries, Gillian In Georgia.

The series' feature prominent advertiser placement, and run during commercial

pods of TBS shows in lieu of a traditional commercial break.

For Gillian In Georgia, Chevy Malibu is the

presenting sponsor, and will be incorporated into the plotline. The series

follows New Yorker Gillian visiting her family in a small Georgia town. When her sister gets

hurt, Gillian steps in to fill her shoes until she recovers.

The microseries will premiere during Tyler Perry's Meet

The Browns April 28. Two new episodes will air every Wednesday for five

weeks, and will be available online after their airings.

"We continue to develop strong, diverse platforms that

amplify brands like Chevy Malibu to a multicultural audience with significant

reach and relevance," Linda Yaccarino, executive VP and chief operating officer

of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales/Marketing and Acquisitions. "Meet the

Browns continues to deliver the strongest African-American audience on

television, and what better environment to feature this content and highlight

the Chevy Malibu brand."