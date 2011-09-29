TBS Sets Schedule for First Four Days Of MLB Postseason Coverage

It didn't get to televise any tiebreakers, but Turner Sports has set its coverage and announce-team lineups for the first four days of Major League Baseball's Division Series.

The schedule, which begins Friday with an American League Division Series twinbill on TBS, features a quadruple-header Saturday, with one of the contests airing on sister network TNT.

On Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m., the "very funny" network, which would have aired a pair of Wild Card tiebreakers today if the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves had not completed their historic collapses last night, will air the TBS MLB on Deck presented by Chrysler pre-game show featuring Matt Winer (host), Dennis Eckersley (analyst), Cal Ripken (analyst) and David Wells (analyst). That program will drive throughout the net's postseason coverage.

At 5 p.m., TBS will air the ALDS contest between the AL West and defending league champion Texas Rangers and the Wild Card entrant Tampa Bay Rays. Don Orsillo (play-by-play) and Buck Martinez (analyst) will call the action, with Jaime Maggio reporting.

That's followed at 8:30 p.m. by the series, starting in the Bronx, between the AL East titlists the New York Yankees and the AL Central winners, the Detroit Tigers. Brian Anderson (play-by-play) will call the game alongside Ron Darling (analyst) and John Smoltz (analyst), with an assist from reporter Tom Verducci.

As will be the case throughout its postseason coverage,TBS will toast the day's action with the post-game show Inside MLB presented by Captain Morgan.

