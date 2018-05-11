TBS Renews ‘The Detour’

TBS has renewed its hit comedy series The Detour for a fourth season, the network announced Friday.

The series, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, stars Jones, Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll.

Season three of The Detour reached more than 25 million viewers across TBS’ linear, VOD and digital platforms, reaching an increase of 74% in digital views.

The series joins other recent TBS series renewals for The Last O.G. and Search Party.