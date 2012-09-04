TBS Renews 'Sullivan & Son' for Second Season

TBS has renewed sitcom Sullivan

& Son for season two, the network announced Tuesday.

The comedy, from executive producer Vince Vaughn, is

averaging 2.5 million total viewers in its 10 p.m. Thursday timeslot. TBS

has ordered 10 more episodes to premiere in 2013.

Sullivan & Son

stars Steve Byrne as a corporate attorney who leaves Manhattan to take over his

parents' Pittsburgh pub. TBS already renewed its other new summer sitcom Men at Work,

and will launch new comedy The Wedding

Band in November.