TBS Renews 'The Pete Holmes Show'

TBS has re-upped The Pete Holmes Show, the network announced on Wednesday.

The late-night series, which features comedian Pete Holmes, will return for 13 weeks of new episodes beginning Feb. 24.

"The first 28 episodes were a joy to make, and I'm so thrilled we get to keep going," Pete said. "We have so much more we want to do, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to make great comedy, continue to evolve the show and really push the limits of potty language and tasteful male nudity. I can't wait!"

The Pete Holmes Show runs Monday through Thursday nights following Conan and is produced by Conaco LLC. Jeff Ross, David Kissinger, Nick Bernstein, Dave Rath and Conan O'Brien serve as executive producers.