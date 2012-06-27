TBS Renews 'Men at Work' for Second Season

TBS renewed its newest sitcom, Men at Work, for a second season on Wednesday.

For its first season -- which ends July 12 -- Men at Work has averaged over 2.7 million viewers in Live + 7, and 1 million A18-34 and 1.8 million A18-49. The comedy ranks as one of basic cable's five best new series among adults 18-49 in Q2. The second season will consist of 10 episodes and will air in 2013.

"Men at Work is a strong addition to the TBS lineup and has worked extremely well paired with The Big Bang Theory," saidMichael Wright, president, head of programming for TBS, TNT and TCM. "We're very excited to welcome the outstanding cast and production team of Men at Work back for another season."

TBS will launch another of its new sitcoms, Sullivan and Son, in Men at Work's slot once it has finished its first season.