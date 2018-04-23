TBS Renews 'The Last O.G.' and 'Search Party'

TBS said it has ordered a second season of the new comedy series The Last O.G. and ordered a third season of Search Party along with signing a development deal with Search Party executive producers Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers.

The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, debuted on April 3 and has ranked as the top cable comedy of 2018, according to TBS. Its executive producers include Jordan Peele and the cast also includes Cedric the Entertainer.

[embed]https://twitter.com/TheLastOGtbs/status/988439926222929920[/embed]

“I would like to thank God, my family, the fans and TBS and everyone that has been given a second chance. We love you!!!” Morgan, who's also an executive producer, said in a release. TBS said the show, set in Brooklyn, has attracted a multiplatform audience across linear, digital, mobile and on-demand platforms of nearly 25 million viewers. In live plus three day Nielsen numbers for the most recent week, the April 10 episode drew 1.273 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, trailing only AMC dramas The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead for the week.

Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds and Brandon Micheal Hall and grew by double-digits in its second season, according to TBS, which also said it was the network's top series on digital and "became the fastest TBS original to reach one million views on VOD in season one."

TBS said executive producers Bliss and Rogers, who created the series with executive producer Michael Showalter, will continue to oversee Search Party while also developing and producing new projects exclusive to Turner in television and digital programming.