TBS Renews 'King of the Nerds' for Second Season

TBS has renewed its nerd competition series King of the

Nerds for a second season, slated for eight episodes to air next year.

The show, which aired out of repeat episodes of the highly-rated The Big Bang Theorypremiered to two million total viewers on Jan. 17 and 1.2 million adults 18-49and 586,000 adults 18-34. In Live +7 the first three episodes of King of

the Nerds averaged 2.1 million viewers, with 1.3 million adults 18-49

and 670,000 adults 18-34. The show ends its first season March 7.

"King of the Nerds has really clicked with

TBS viewers, introducing such concepts as cosplay, quadcopter gaming and

nerdcore rap to the uninitiated," said Michael Wright, president,

head of programming for TBS, TNT and TCM. "We look forward to another

round of hilarious competition when a new contingent of nerds sets out to win

the crown."

King of the Nerds was the network's first foray into the

unscripted space, part of its initiative to have year-long original

programming. It's second unscripted series, Who Gets the Last Laugh premieres

April 16. Howie Mandel's Deal With It (working title) and Mark

Burnett's Trust Me, I'm a Game Show Host (wt) also make their debuts later this year.