TBS Renews ‘King of the Nerds’

TBS has renewed competition series King of the Nerds, the network announced Monday. The eight-episode third season is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Season two of King of the Nerds, which ended in March, averaged 1.5 million total viewers. The series follows a group of competitors living together and competing through various nerdy competitions for a $100,000 prize.

“King of the Nerds demonstrates the power of nerd culture by drawing not only a fervent fan base but also the youngest audience of any current TBS original,” said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies. "We look forward to building on that success as more viewers discover this terrific competition series.”

Executive producer’s for the second season were Electus’ Ben Silverman and Chris Grant; 5x5 Media’s Craig Armstrong, Rick Ringbakk and Charles Wachter; and hosts Robert Carradine and Curtis Armstrong.