TBS Renews 'Ground Floor' For Second Season

TBS has renewed Ground Floor for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

The show will return with 10 episodes, with production slated to begin later this year.

In its first season, the show averaged 1.8 million viewers in live-plus-seven delivery, including 1.1 million adults 18-49 and 575,000 adults 18-34.

The renewal means that creator Bill Lawrence will continue to have four separate projects on the air, including two upcoming network sitcoms: Fox's Surviving Jack and NBC's Undateable. Lawrence's fellow TBS sitcom Cougar Town is currently airing its second season on the network (fifth overall).