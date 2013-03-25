TBS Renews 'Cougar Town'

TBS has renewed Cougar Town for a fifth season, the

network announced Monday. Thirteen new episodes will premiere in 2014.





It will be the second season to air on TBS after the cable

network picked up the comedy from ABC last year. Its fourth season finale airs

Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m.





Since launching on Jan. 8, Cougar Town has averaged

2.8 million viewers in live+7 delivery, as well as 1.7 million adults 18-49,

making it TBS' top-rated original primetime series ever with both demos.





The series is produced by ABC Studios and

executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Kevin

Biegel is consulting producer.