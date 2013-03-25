TBS Renews 'Cougar Town'
TBS has renewed Cougar Town for a fifth season, the
network announced Monday. Thirteen new episodes will premiere in 2014.
It will be the second season to air on TBS after the cable
network picked up the comedy from ABC last year. Its fourth season finale airs
Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m.
Since launching on Jan. 8, Cougar Town has averaged
2.8 million viewers in live+7 delivery, as well as 1.7 million adults 18-49,
making it TBS' top-rated original primetime series ever with both demos.
The series is produced by ABC Studios and
executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Kevin
Biegel is consulting producer.
