TBS Renews 'Conan' Through November 2015

TBS has renewed late-night talker Conan through

November 2015, the network announced Monday.





A year ago, TBSrenewed the series through April 2014; this extends the cabler's

relationship with Conan O'Brien for another year and a half.





Since premiering in November 2010, Conan has averaged

about 900,000 viewers at 11 p.m., putting it on par with cable entries like

Comedy Central's The Daily Show. In its announcement, TBS touted the

series' online engagement as well as the fact that it has a younger median age

than any other late-night talk show.





On Monday night, Conan begins a week of

shows in Atlanta tied to Turner's coverage of the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four.