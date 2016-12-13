TBS Renews Comedies ‘People of Earth,’ ‘Search Party’

TBS has ordered second seasons for new comedies People of Earth and Search Party, making it six for six in terms of original shows that launched in 2016 being invited back. Previous renewals were for Angie Tribeca, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Detour and Wrecked.

Search Party, a dark comedy about twentysomethings in New York, launched with a binge offering of the entire season over Thanksgiving week, drawing more than 1.1 million viewers per episode across all platforms, according to TBS.

People of Earth debuted on Halloween and is reaching 4.3 million viewers per episode across all platforms, according to the network.

“Twelve months ago we set out to reimagine the TBS brand and its place in the TV landscape. To end 2016 with all six shows returning is humbling,” said Brett Weitz, executive VP of original programming at TBS. "The amazing teams behind People of Earth and Search Party have created complex, funny characters and crafted truly distinctive stories. Renewing both shows is the perfect end to a transformative year for TBS."

The Detour is set to start its second season in February, followed by the third season of Angie Tribeca in the spring. The second seasons of Wrecked and Search Party arrive in the summer and the new season of People of Earth later in the year.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, meanwhile,moves to Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. starting Jan. 11.

Those shows will be joined in 2017 by the new comedy anthology The Guest Book.