TBS Renews Comedies 'Men at Work,' 'Sullivan & Son'

TBS on Tuesday renewed a pair of scripted comedies for third seasons in Men at Work and Sullivan & Son.

Sullivan & Son, which wraps its second season Thursday, averaged 2.4 million viewers and 1.3 million adults 18-49 in Live+7 delivery this season. The renewal is for 13 episodes while Men at Work's pickup was for 10. Men at Work drew 1.9 million viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49 for its second season.

The network also ordered a second season of Howie Mandel's hidden camera series Deal With It. The Theo Von hosted game show averaged 2.3 million viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49 in Live+7 delivery. The order is for 10 episodes.

TBS will debut three new comedies this fall. Game show Trust Me, I'm a Game Show Host and late-night series ThePete Holmes Show bow in October, followed by Bill Lawrence's (Scrubs, Cougar Town) sitcom Ground Floor in November.