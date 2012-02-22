TBS Re-Ups 'Conan' Through April 2014

TBS has extended its late-night talker Conan through April 2014, the network announced Wednesday.

The deal extends Conan O'Brien's run at the basic cable channel for two more years, even as his talk show has been somewhat of a disappointment in the ratings. In 2012, Conan has averaged 1.1 million total viewers and 702,000 adults 18-49.

"We are proud to be in business with Conan O'Brien for the long run," said Michael Wright, executive VP, head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "Night after night, Conan and his team have put together terrific shows that draw a young and fiercely loyal audience. As if that weren't enough, they have also built a dynamic online presence that keeps fans engaged like no other show in late night."

Conan first premiered in November 2010 to a huge initial tune-in of 4.1 million viewers in its first episode before leveling off to the 1 million viewers it averages a night now. The Conan audience was also not big enough to sustain Lopez Tonight, which was pushed back to midnight when O'Brien arrived at TBS and has since been cancelled.

TBS, for its part, has been busy beefing up its original scripted programming to drive a lead-in audience to Conan. The net has two new comedies premiering this summer – Sullivan and Son and Men at Work – as well as more episodes of the Tyler Perry series For Better or Worse.