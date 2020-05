TBS Premieres 'For Better or Worse' to 3.4M Viewers

TBS premiered its new original comedy Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse to 3.4

million total viewers on Nov. 25.

The sitcom, based on Perry's Why Did I Get Married? movies, reached 1.8 million adults 18-49 in its 10 p.m. launch. At 10:30 p.m., another episode drew 3.4 million total

viewers and held its 1.8 million viewers in A18-49.

For Better or Worse

is produced by Tyler Perry Studios and distributed by Debmar–Mercury.