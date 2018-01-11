TCA 2018: TBS Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’

TBS has ordered two more seasons of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which debuted in 2016. The show averages four million total viewers across linear, VOD and digital platforms.

“No one does political comedy like Full Frontal; a two-season pickup is an obvious decision,” said Thom Hinkle, executive vice president of original programming at TBS. “Sam and her team have been relentlessly incisive in their satire, and the awards recognition and their growing viewership reflect that. Along with new episodes, expect more specials and a lot more blazers.”



The show’s correspondents are traveling around the world right now in the Full Frontal Apology Race, looking to make amends for things President Trump has said.

“We were fortunate to start our show in an election year, and I'm so grateful TBS has picked us up for two more seasons which will see us through the 2018 midterms and bring us into the 2020 election season,” said Samantha Bee. “It's promising to be a real $h!tshow and I am counting on our viewers to coax me out of my panic bunker and get us through it.”

The series is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.