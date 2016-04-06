TBS Orders Second Season of ‘Detour’ Pre-Premiere

TBS has ordered a 13-episode second season of the comedy The Detour, days before the show premieres. Created, written and executive produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, The Detour is about a dysfunctional family and the zaniness that ensues from its lack of honesty.

The show debuts Monday, April 11.

"Jason and Sam's vision and execution of the first season was original and unexpected at every ridiculous turn," said Brett Weitz, executive VP of original programming for TBS. "Having Jason as executive producer, director and star really brought a definition to the voice of the characters and a realism to this family."

Jones and Bee are married.

"I'm very excited to be going back to making my favorite show not yet on TV and look forward to making outrageous demands in my rider for the second season," said Jones.

Viewers have sampled the show with sneak preview telecasts following TBS' coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. TBS made the pilot available April 6 to stream on The Detour’s Facebook page, TBS' YouTube channel, TBS On Demand and the Watch TBS mobile app, among other platforms.

The Detour is executive produced by Jones, Bee, Brennan Shroff and Tony Hernandez.

Bee hosts the weekly TBS show Full Frontal with SamanthaBee.