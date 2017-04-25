TBS Orders More of ‘The Detour’

TBS has said yes to more of The Detour, ordering a third season of the comedy from Jason Jones and Samantha Bee. Jones stars in the show with Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda.

TBS will close out the second season of The Detour Tuesday.

"I hear from so many people who love The Detour, even my hardcore comedy friends," said Thom Hinkle, senior VP of original programming for TBS. "Season two has been so smart, hilarious and wrong. And from the early nuggets I've gotten from Jason and Sam, season three is going to be even more effed up."

The Detour centers on a family of four led by Nate (Jones) and wife Robin (Zea). At the opening of the second season, Nate moves the family to New York City for a promising job opportunity. While Nate and Robin adjust to new jobs, Jared (Carroll) and Delilah (Gerasimovich) dive headfirst into the awkwardness of adolescence. Despite questionable parenting, the love the Parkers have for each other will keep the family intact as they take on another disastrous adventure.

The Detour is executive produced by Jones, Bee, Brennan Shroff and Tony Hernandez.